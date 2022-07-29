NA Speaker accepts resignations of 11 PTI MNAs

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jul, 2022 ) :Speaker National Assembly Raja Pervaiz Ashraf on Thursday accepted the resignations of 11 PTI members of the National Assembly.

The National Assembly Secretariat has also issued a notification to this effect.

According to a spokesperson of the National Assembly, notifications regarding the acceptance of resignations have been forwarded to the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) for further action.

Those, whose resignations have been accepted, include Ali Muhammad Khan, Fazal Muhammad Khan, Shaukat Ali, Fakhar Zaman Khan, Farrukh Habib, Ijaz Ahmed Shah, Jamil Ahmed Khan, Muhammad Akram Cheema, Abdul Shakoor Shad, Dr Mehrunnisa Shireen Mazari, and Shandana Gulzar.

It is pertinent to mention that these members had tendered their resignations from their National Assembly seats on April 11 this year.