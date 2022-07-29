UrduPoint.com

NA Speaker Accepts Resignations Of 11 PTI MNAs

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published July 29, 2022 | 12:07 AM

NA Speaker accepts resignations of 11 PTI MNAs

Speaker National Assembly Raja Pervaiz Ashraf on Thursday accepted the resignations of 11 PTI members of the National Assembly

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jul, 2022 ) :Speaker National Assembly Raja Pervaiz Ashraf on Thursday accepted the resignations of 11 PTI members of the National Assembly.

The National Assembly Secretariat has also issued a notification to this effect.

According to a spokesperson of the National Assembly, notifications regarding the acceptance of resignations have been forwarded to the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) for further action.

Those, whose resignations have been accepted, include Ali Muhammad Khan, Fazal Muhammad Khan, Shaukat Ali, Fakhar Zaman Khan, Farrukh Habib, Ijaz Ahmed Shah, Jamil Ahmed Khan, Muhammad Akram Cheema, Abdul Shakoor Shad, Dr Mehrunnisa Shireen Mazari, and Shandana Gulzar.

It is pertinent to mention that these members had tendered their resignations from their National Assembly seats on April 11 this year.

Related Topics

Pakistan National Assembly Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Raja Pervaiz Ashraf Election Commission Of Pakistan Fakhar Zaman April From

Recent Stories

Judicial commission formed on Ziarat incident

Judicial commission formed on Ziarat incident

2 minutes ago
 Peasant leader Dada Ali Bux passes away

Peasant leader Dada Ali Bux passes away

2 minutes ago
 Pakistan's ambassador meets with US Congressmen

Pakistan's ambassador meets with US Congressmen

27 minutes ago
 Aviation Minister directs PIA to make marked produ ..

Aviation Minister directs PIA to make marked product improvements

27 minutes ago
 Hong Kong boy band ends show after falling screen ..

Hong Kong boy band ends show after falling screen hits dancers

27 minutes ago
 Wiebes shows 'raw power' in women's Tour de France ..

Wiebes shows 'raw power' in women's Tour de France fifth stage win

28 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.