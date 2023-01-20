NA speaker accepts resignations of 35 more MNAs

(@Abdulla99267510)

The resignations have been accepted with effect from 11 April, 2022, the date when the letters of respective resignations were submitted.

ISLAMABAD (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Jan 20th, 2023) Speaker National Assembly Raja Pervaiz Ashraf has accepted the resignations of another thirty-five MNAs.

According to a press release issued by the National Assembly Secretariat, this has been done in accordance with Clause (1) of Article 64 of the Constitution and rules of procedure and conduct of business in the National Assembly.

The PTI leaders demanded that resignations of remaining members should also be accepted.

The resignations have been accepted with effect from 11 April, 2022, the date when the letters of respective resignations were submitted.