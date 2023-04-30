UrduPoint.com

NA Speaker Acknowledges Workers' Role In National Development On Labor Day

Faizan Hashmi Published April 30, 2023 | 05:20 PM

NA Speaker acknowledges workers' role in national development on Labor day

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Apr, 2023 ) :National Assembly Speaker Raja Pervez Ashraf on Sunday highlighted the vital role of the labor force and working-class in the nation's progress, emphasizing the need to acknowledge their contribution.

In his labor day message, Speaker recognized the crucial role of workers in the development and progress of the country on the occasion of Labor Day.

National Assembly, Speaker said that May Day provides us with a golden opportunity to pay tribute to the services of the working-class, who are playing an important role in the country's development and progress.

He stated that on this day, we remember the efforts of the workers who have sacrificed their lives in the struggle against oppression and exploitation in Chicago, and we acknowledge the crucial role of labor and working-class in the construction and development of the country.

He added that today's day is a symbol of the Pakistani labor community's role, abilities, dedication, happiness, and the nation's determination towards progress, he expressed these thoughts on the occasion of May Day, which is being celebrated all over the world.

Speaker said that the working-class plays a central role in the development and happiness of any country, so it is essential for us to ensure the timely payment for their services and their welfare. He said that all civilized societies in the world have legislated to ensure the rights, welfare, and prosperity of their working-class.

The speaker said that ensuring rights and welfare for labor is necessary for the development of the country. Pakistan's prosperity depends on the efforts of the working-class, and we must acknowledge their contributions and make sure that they receive their due rights and benefits.

In a message issued on May Day, Deputy Speaker of the National Assembly Zahid Akram Durrani emphasized the significance of the working-class and their contribution to the country's development. Current parliament was making efforts on priority for the welfare of the labor class. Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif after assuming powers had fixed Rs 25,000 per month as minimum wage for a labor.

He reiterated government's firm resolve to protect the rights of labors and providing them to basic amenities of life.

