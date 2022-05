National Assembly Speaker Raja Pervaiz Ashraf and Acting Speaker Zahid Akram Khan Duranni have condoled the death of former Federal Minister Sardar Asif Ahmad Ali

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th May, 2022 ) :National Assembly Speaker Raja Pervaiz Ashraf and Acting Speaker Zahid Akram Khan Duranni have condoled the death of former Federal Minister Sardar Asif Ahmad Ali.

In their separate condolence messages to breaved family, Speaker and Acting Speaker expressed their heartfelt grief and sorrow over the sad demise of former Minister and paid rich tribute to his political and social services.

Speaker and Acting Speaker prayed Almighty Allah to rest departed soul in eternal peace and grant strength and courage to bereaved family to bear irreparable loss with equanimity.