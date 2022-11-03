UrduPoint.com

NA Speaker Adjourn Session Due To Lack Of Quorum

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published November 03, 2022 | 09:19 PM

NA speaker adjourn session due to lack of quorum

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Nov, 2022 ) :National Assembly (NA) Speaker Raja Pervaiz Ashraf on Thursday adjourned the session of the house till Friday, 1100 hours, as the house was not in order.

During the day proceedings, MNA Ghous Bukhsh Mahar pointed out the lack of quorum and after a headcount, the business of the house was suspended.

Before taking up the business of the house, the NA speaker asked the Maulana Abdul Akbar Chitrali to offer Fateha for the departed soul of MNA Mussarat Rafique Mahesar's brother and those who had lost their lives in various incidents in the country.

