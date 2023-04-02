NA Speaker advises PTI to adopt civilized culture in strengthening political system

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, Apr 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Apr, 2023 ) :Speaker National Assembly (NA) Raja Pervaiz Ashraf on Saturday advised the leaders of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) to adopt civilized culture to strengthen the political system of this country.

Talking to a private news channel, he said Imran Khan should discuss all political matters at the forum of parliament.

He recalled that PTI Chairman Imran Khan was removed from the government through a no-confidence vote.

The Speaker NA said that Imran Khan had "attacked the judiciary, election commission, and other national institutions for vested interest".

He also suggested the PTI come forward for holding talks with the coalition government for resolving political issues.