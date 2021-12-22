NA speaker announced six-member Panel of Chairmen

Speaker National Assembly, Asad Qaiser Wednesday announced panel of chairpersons to conduct proceedings of the house in the absence of Speaker and Deputy Speaker

The Speaker, in pursuance of sub-rule one of rule 13 of Rules of Procedure and Conduct of business in National Assembly announced that, Amjad Ali Khan, Munaza Hassan, Ms.

Sajida Begum, Sardar Ayaz Sadiq, Syed Ghulam Mustafa and Engineer Sabir Hussain Kaim Khani would conduct proceedings of lower house of the parliament in absence of speaker and deputy speaker.

The House also offered Fateha for Chief Wihp in National Assembly Malik Muhammad Amir Dogar's mother, father of Alamgir Khan and Muhammad Hashim Notezai.

Moulana Abdul Akbar Chitrali offered the Fateha on the request of Speaker National Assembly Asad Qaiser.