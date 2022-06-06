NA speaker announced six-member Panel of Chairmen

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jun, 2022 ) :Speaker National Assembly Raja Pervaiz Ashraf Monday announced panel of chairpersons to conduct proceedings of the house in the absence of Speaker and Deputy Speaker National Assembly.

The Speaker, in pursuance of sub-rule one of rule 13 of Rules of Procedure and Conduct of business in National Assembly announced that, Chaudhry Mahmood Bashir, Syed Ghulam Mustafa, Shahida Akhtar Ali, Engineer Sabir Hussain Kaim Khani, Javaria Zafar Aheer and Riaz Fatyana would conduct proceedings of lower house of the parliament in absence of speaker and deputy speaker.