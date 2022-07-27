NA speaker announces Panel of Chairpersons

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jul, 2022 ) :Speaker National Assembly Raja Pervaiz Ashraf Wednesday announced panel of chairpersons to conduct proceedings of the house in the absence of National Assembly Speaker and Deputy Speaker.

The Speaker, in pursuance of sub-rule (1) of rule 13 of Rules of Procedure and Conduct of business in National Assembly announced the panel of lawmakers included Ch Mahmood Bashir Virk, Syed Ghulam Mustafa Shah, Engr.

Sabir Hussain Kaim Khani, Ms. Aliya Kamran, Ms. Javaria Zafar Aheer to conduct proceedings of lower house of the parliament in absence of speaker and deputy speaker.

The House also offered Fateha for citizens killed in torrential rain related incidents across the country and martyrs of law enforcement agencies (LEAs), who sacrificed their lives while combating terrorism.

Moulana Abdul Akbar Chitrali offered the Fateha on the request of Speaker National Assembly Raja Pervaiz Ashraf.