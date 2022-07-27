UrduPoint.com

NA Speaker Announces Panel Of Chairpersons

Sumaira FH Published July 27, 2022 | 06:10 PM

NA speaker announces Panel of Chairpersons

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jul, 2022 ) :Speaker National Assembly Raja Pervaiz Ashraf Wednesday announced panel of chairpersons to conduct proceedings of the house in the absence of National Assembly Speaker and Deputy Speaker.

The Speaker, in pursuance of sub-rule (1) of rule 13 of Rules of Procedure and Conduct of business in National Assembly announced the panel of lawmakers included Ch Mahmood Bashir Virk, Syed Ghulam Mustafa Shah, Engr.

Sabir Hussain Kaim Khani, Ms. Aliya Kamran, Ms. Javaria Zafar Aheer to conduct proceedings of lower house of the parliament in absence of speaker and deputy speaker.

The House also offered Fateha for citizens killed in torrential rain related incidents across the country and martyrs of law enforcement agencies (LEAs), who sacrificed their lives while combating terrorism.

Moulana Abdul Akbar Chitrali offered the Fateha on the request of Speaker National Assembly Raja Pervaiz Ashraf.

Related Topics

National Assembly Martyrs Shaheed Business Raja Pervaiz Ashraf Parliament

Recent Stories

Babar, Abdullah and Shaheen achieve career-high Te ..

Babar, Abdullah and Shaheen achieve career-high Test rankings

6 minutes ago
 Hina Pervez Butt strongly reacts to trolling on so ..

Hina Pervez Butt strongly reacts to trolling on social media

38 minutes ago
 Sri-Lankan skipper appreciates Pakistan’s effort ..

Sri-Lankan skipper appreciates Pakistan’s efforts amid difficult times

1 hour ago
 Pakistan chases monumental 508 with positive start ..

Pakistan chases monumental 508 with positive start of Imam, Babar

2 hours ago
 Rupee touches all time high low against US dollar

Rupee touches all time high low against US dollar

3 hours ago
 Federal govt warns of Governor rule in Punjab

Federal govt warns of Governor rule in Punjab

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.