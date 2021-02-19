UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

NA Speaker Announces Panel Of Chairpersons For 29th Session

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 27 seconds ago Fri 19th February 2021 | 12:31 PM

NA speaker announces panel of chairpersons for 29th session

National Assembly Speaker Asad Qaiser Friday announced panel of the chairpersons for 29th session to conduct proceedings of the house

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Feb, 2021 ) :National Assembly Speaker Asad Qaiser Friday announced panel of the chairpersons for 29th session to conduct proceedings of the house.

Amjad Ali Khan, Riaz Fatyana, Mahmood Bashir Virk, Ghulam Mustafa Shah, Munaza Hassan and Shahid Akhter Ali would conduct proceedings of lower house of the parliament in absence of speaker and deputy speaker.

Related Topics

National Assembly Parliament

Recent Stories

FAO presents Forest and Wildlife Action Plan for S ..

8 minutes ago

China sees growing air cargo transport in January

28 seconds ago

Brazil's COVID-19 cases top 10 mln, gov't vows tim ..

29 seconds ago

China's domestic tourism shrinks in 2020 amid COVI ..

31 seconds ago

German Ambassador to Pakistan Calls on Chairman PT ..

22 minutes ago

2 children died, 7 injured in school van truck co ..

33 seconds ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.