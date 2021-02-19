NA speaker announces panel of chairpersons for 29th session

(@FahadShabbir)

National Assembly Speaker Asad Qaiser Friday announced panel of the chairpersons for 29th session to conduct proceedings of the house

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Feb, 2021 ) :National Assembly Speaker Asad Qaiser Friday announced panel of the chairpersons for 29th session to conduct proceedings of the house.

Amjad Ali Khan, Riaz Fatyana, Mahmood Bashir Virk, Ghulam Mustafa Shah, Munaza Hassan and Shahid Akhter Ali would conduct proceedings of lower house of the parliament in absence of speaker and deputy speaker.