UrduPoint.com

NA Speaker Announces Six-member Panel Of Chairpersons

Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Thu 14th October 2021 | 05:10 PM

NA Speaker announces six-member panel of chairpersons

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Oct, 2021 ) :National Assembly Speaker Asad Qaiser Thursday announced a six member panel of the chairpersons to conduct proceedings of the house in the absence of Speaker and Deputy Speaker.

Amjad Ali Khan, Sajida Begum, Sardar Ayaz Sadiq, Engr. Sabir Hussain Kaim, Munaza Hassan and Ghulam Mustafa Shah would conduct proceedings of the house.

According to the section 13 (1) of the Rules of Procedure and Conduct of business in National Assembly 2007, the Speaker shall nominate panel of Chairpersons at the commencement of each session , in order of precedence, from amongst the members, a panel of not more than six Chairpersons and in the absence of the Speaker and the Deputy Speaker, the member having precedence of the nomination amongst those present shall take the Chair.

More Stories From Pakistan

