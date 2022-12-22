NA Speaker announces six-member Panel of Chairpersons

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Dec, 2022 ) :National Assembly Speaker Raja Pervaiz Ashraf on Thursday announced the panel of chairpersons to conduct proceedings of the house in absence of the National Assembly Speaker and Deputy Speaker.

The speaker, in pursuance of sub-rule (1) of rule 13 of Rules of Procedure and Conduct of business in National Assembly announced the panel of lawmakers include Ch Mahmood Bashir Virk, Syed Ghulam Mustafa Shah, Ms. Aliya Kamran, Kishwar Zehra, Ms. Javaria Zafar Aheer and Ahmed Hussan Dehar to conduct proceedings of lower house of the parliament in absence of the speaker and deputy speaker.