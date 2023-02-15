UrduPoint.com

NA Speaker Announces Six-member Panel Of Chairpersons

Sumaira FH Published February 15, 2023 | 05:20 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Feb, 2023 ) :National Assembly Speaker Raja Pervez Ashraf on Wednesday announced panel of chairpersons to conduct proceedings of the house in absence of Speaker and Deputy Speaker National Assembly.

The Speaker, in pursuance of sub-rule one of rule 13 of Rules of Procedure and Conduct of business in National Assembly announced that, Ch Mahmood Bashir Virk, Syed Ghulam Mustafa Shah, Ms.

Aliya Kamran, Ms. Kishwar Zehra, Ms. Javaria Zafar Aheer and Dr. Muhammad Afzal Khan Dhandla would conduct proceedings of lower house of the parliament in absence of speaker and deputy speaker.

The Speaker also informed the House that Question Hour would not be observed due to the gap of less than 15 days between two sessions of the House.

