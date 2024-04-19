Open Menu

NA Speaker Announces Six-member Panel Of Chairpersons

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 19, 2024 | 11:40 AM

NA Speaker announces six-member panel of chairpersons

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Apr, 2024) The Speaker National Assembly, Sardar Ayaz Sadiq, on Friday announced a six-member panel of chairpersons for conducting the proceedings of the House in the absence of the Speaker and Deputy Speaker.

The Speaker, in pursuance of sub-rule one of Rule 13 of Rules of Procedure and Conduct of business in the National Assembly, announced that Muhammad Junaid Anwar Chaudhry, Syed Naveed Qamar, Sheikh Aftab Ahmed, Syeda Shehla Raza, Syed Amin ul Haque and Sher Ali Arbab would conduct the proceedings of Lower House of the Parliament in the absence of Speaker and Deputy Speaker.

Related Topics

National Assembly Business Parliament Shehla Raza Sardar Ayaz Sadiq

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 19 April 2024

2 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 19 April 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 19 April 2024

3 hours ago
 Rock-solid Ruud racks up season-leading win in Bar ..

Rock-solid Ruud racks up season-leading win in Barcelona

12 hours ago
 At UN, Iran says it will make Israel 'regret' repr ..

At UN, Iran says it will make Israel 'regret' reprisals

12 hours ago
 G7 hears calls for 'critical' Ukraine aid

G7 hears calls for 'critical' Ukraine aid

12 hours ago
 EU seeks to leverage might to confront China, US c ..

EU seeks to leverage might to confront China, US challenge

12 hours ago
5 Customs officials martyred as their vehicle ambu ..

5 Customs officials martyred as their vehicle ambushed by terrorists in D I Khan

12 hours ago
 Pak-New Zealand match called off due to rain

Pak-New Zealand match called off due to rain

12 hours ago
 NHA restores traffic on roads affected by recent r ..

NHA restores traffic on roads affected by recent rains in Balochistan

12 hours ago
 China to fully support Pakistan's efforts against ..

China to fully support Pakistan's efforts against terrorism: Ambassador Jiang

12 hours ago
 U.S. envoy calls on Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar

U.S. envoy calls on Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar

12 hours ago
 Poland arrests man over suspected plan to kill Zel ..

Poland arrests man over suspected plan to kill Zelensky

12 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan