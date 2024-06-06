NA Speaker Announces Six-member Panel Of Chairpersons
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published June 06, 2024 | 06:30 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jun, 2024) The Speaker National Assembly, Sardar Ayaz Sadiq, on Thursday announced a six-member panel of chairpersons for conducting the proceedings of the House in the absence of the Speaker and Deputy Speaker.
The Speaker, in pursuance of sub-rule one of Rule 13 of Rules of Procedure and Conduct of business in the National Assembly, announced that Tahir Iqbal,
Syeda Shehla Raza, Romina Khurshid Alam, Syed Amin ul Haque, Shahida Begum and Riaz Fatyana would conduct the proceedings of Lower House of the Parliament in the absence of Speaker and Deputy Speaker.
Recent Stories
PTI activist Aliya Hamza re-arrested in May 9 case
Realme C63's Rumored Superior Features Spell Trouble for Vivo Y17s
Madiha Imam condemns online harassment over husband's religion
Sarim Burney accused of smuggling 20 babies to US over past year
Govt tells SC Imran Khan not in solitary confinement
SC resumes hearing on appeals over NAB law reversal
Break the Bias, Own the Stage: The Infinix GT 20 Pro Empowers Women to Conquer ..
Hear From the Best: Top Pakistani Tech & Lifestyle Content Creators Share Their ..
32 MoUs inked at Pakistan-China Business Forum in Shenzhen
ICC T20 World Cup 2024: Pakistan, USA to take on each other today
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 6 June 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 06 June 2024
More Stories From Pakistan
-
PM visits Zhongguancun Science Park4 seconds ago
-
Death awarded to former in-charge police post8 seconds ago
-
DC Larkana visits hospitals, directs to improve hospital condition13 seconds ago
-
A group of officers under training at the Civil Service Academy visits the Gilgit-Baltistan Assembly16 seconds ago
-
Pakistan’s Hajj official praises Saudi initiatives for pilgrim safety with Nusuk cards, cooling me ..19 seconds ago
-
RPO for crackdown against proclaimed offenders24 seconds ago
-
Seven booked on illegal decanting, 14 shops sealed27 seconds ago
-
IGP prisons meets PU VC, briefs him on jail reforms29 seconds ago
-
Sarim Burney handed over to FIA on two days physical remand33 seconds ago
-
World Environment Day: Seminar stresses proactive efforts to handle climate change problem10 minutes ago
-
Residents of twin cities demand actions against beggars11 minutes ago
-
Commissioner directs SEPCO to cuts off illegal electricity connections, speed up recovery11 minutes ago