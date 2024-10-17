NA Speaker Announces Six-member Panel Of Chairpersons
Sumaira FH Published October 17, 2024 | 05:00 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Oct, 2024) The Speaker National Assembly, Sardar Ayaz Sadiq, on Thursday announced a six-member panel of chairpersons for conducting the proceedings of the House in the absence of the Speaker and Deputy Speaker.
The Speaker, in pursuance of sub-rule one of Rule 13 of Rules of Procedure and Conduct of business in the National Assembly, announced that Bilal Kiyani, Syeda Shehla Raza, Abdul Qadir Patel, Syed Amin ul Haque, Shahida Begum and Riaz Fatyana Fitana would conduct the proceedings of Lower House of the Parliament in the absence of Speaker and Deputy Speaker
Recent Stories
Indian woman mixes feces into food prepared for her employers
S80 LED TV: Redefining Entertainment
“Move A Step Ahead with OPPO A3: Premium Appearance, Slim Build, and 1000 nits ..
Cadets of Pakistan Naval Academy Shine at International Sailing Regatta in Brazi ..
Dubai Customs Shines at GITEX Global 2024 with Groundbreaking Innovations
Vivo Y28 Now Available 6GB + 6GB Extended RAM Variant
Empowering Experience through Digital, Humanizing Technology for All:
Pakistan’s first multi-mission satellite becomes operational
PakVsEng: Sajid Khan’s seven-wicket haul restricts England to 291
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 17 October 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 17 October 2024
Top UN official denounces brutality in Gaza crisis, as Israeli strikes impede hu ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
IIUI pays tribute to late Prof. Dr N.B Jumani15 seconds ago
-
Power suspension on Mansehra grid notified20 seconds ago
-
Incharge Ombudsman held open court35 seconds ago
-
Rescue 1122 performance reviewed38 seconds ago
-
Motorcycle thief arrested, stolen bikes recovered42 seconds ago
-
Panel of Presiding officers announced for 343rd Senate session45 seconds ago
-
WCLA completes conservation of Kashmiri Gate51 seconds ago
-
Textile mills legally bound to pay cotton cess11 minutes ago
-
SNGPL disconnects nine meters, removes five illegal extensions11 minutes ago
-
11-member Malaysian delegation visits Takh Bhai archaeological site11 minutes ago
-
SALU organises session on tax awareness11 minutes ago
-
Parliamentary Secretary leads dengue surveillance campaign11 minutes ago