NA Speaker announces six-member panel of chairpersons

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Oct, 2024) The Speaker National Assembly, Sardar Ayaz Sadiq, on Thursday announced a six-member panel of chairpersons for conducting the proceedings of the House in the absence of the Speaker and Deputy Speaker.

The Speaker, in pursuance of sub-rule one of Rule 13 of Rules of Procedure and Conduct of business in the National Assembly, announced that Bilal Kiyani, Syeda Shehla Raza, Abdul Qadir Patel, Syed Amin ul Haque, Shahida Begum and Riaz Fatyana Fitana would conduct the proceedings of Lower House of the Parliament in the absence of Speaker and Deputy Speaker