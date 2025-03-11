NA Speaker announces six-member panel of chairpersons

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Mar, 2025) The Speaker National Assembly, Sardar Ayaz Sadiq, on Tuesday announced a six-member panel of chairpersons for conducting the proceedings of the House in the absence of the Speaker and Deputy Speaker.

The Speaker, in pursuance of sub-rule one of Rule 13 of Rules of Procedure and Conduct of business in the National Assembly, announced that Abdul Qadir Patel, Chaudhry Muhammad Shahbaz Babar, Syeda Shehla Raza, Ali Zahid, Muhammad Jawed Hanif Khan and Sher Ali Arbab would conduct the proceedings of Lower House of the Parliament in the absence of Speaker and Deputy Speaker.

APP/zah-sra