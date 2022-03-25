UrduPoint.com

NA Speaker Announces Six Members As Panel Of Presiding Officers

Sumaira FH Published March 25, 2022 | 01:10 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Mar, 2022 ) :Speaker National Assembly Asad Qaisar on Friday announced the Names of six members as panel of presiding officers for 41th session.

In pursuance of sub-rule one of rule 13 of Rules of Procedure and Conduct of business in National Assembly 2007, the Speaker announced the names of MNAs Amjad Ali Khan, Munaza Hussan, Imran Khattak, Sardar Ayaz Sadiq, Ghulam Mustafa Shah and Sabir Qaimkhani.

These members shall chair the House proceedings in order of precedence, in absence of the Speaker and Deputy Speaker.

