Faizan Hashmi Published September 02, 2025 | 01:10 PM

NA Speaker applauds Lahore Qalandars’ youth engagement drive

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Sep, 2025) National Assembly (NA) Speaker Sardar Ayaz Sadiq on Tuesday praised the Lahore Qalandars management for their initiatives to engage youth in sports, emphasizing that promoting healthy activities among young people is essential for securing the country’s bright future.

Talking to Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Lahore Qalandars, Atif Rana, Sadiq praised the franchise’s efforts to involve youth in constructive pursuits, underscoring the importance of sports in shaping a vibrant and resilient society.

The Speaker highlighted the immense talent of Pakistan’s youth and commended the Lahore Qalandars for their efforts in promoting gender equality by providing equal opportunities to women in sports.

Lahore Qalandars CEO Atif Rana stated that the franchise is committed to providing sports and recreational opportunities to the common man.

Rana stated that the women’s cricket talent hunt program was successfully organized in over 25 cities across the country.

Under the Player Development Program, more than 100,000 youngsters have been trained.

Special priority has been given to the inclusion of youth from Balochistan and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa in sports.

