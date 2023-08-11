NA Speaker appreciates minorities for services to country

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Aug, 2023 ) :On the significant commemoration of National Minorities Day, celebrated annually on the 11th of August, Speaker National Assembly Raja Pervez Ashraf has extended heartfelt tribute and profound appreciation to all Pakistani Minorities for their exceptional contributions and unwavering dedication towards the cherished homeland.

He reiterated Pakistan's unwavering commitment to ensuring the full realization of rights for out fellow citizens, in accordance with the principles enshrined in the Constitution of Pakistan, notably within Articles 36.

The speaker emphatically emphasized that Pakistan embraced every resident within its borders, standing firmly against any form of discrimination based on caste, creed, color, or religion.

This sentiment echoes the resounding words of Quaid-e-Azam on the historic day of August 11, 1947, when he fervently declared, "We embark on this journey without distinctions, where every community, caste, and creed are treated equally. We begin with the fundamental belief that we are all citizens, equal citizens of one nation."On this solemn occasion of National Minorities Day, the speaker renewed the nation's commitment to construct a harmonious, progressive, and inclusive Pakistan, firmly grounded in the foundational principles laid down by the nation's visionary father, Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah.