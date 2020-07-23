NA Speaker approves parliamentary committee on legislative business

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jul, 2020 ) :Speaker National Assembly, Asad Qaiser on Thursday gave approval for the constitution of a parliamentary committee for legislative business.

The National Assembly Secretariat had issued notification in this regard.

The parliamentary committee will comprise 24 members of parliament with Foreign Minister Makhdoom Shah Mehmood Qureshi as its chairman.

The Federal ministers Pervez Khattak, Asad Umar, Shafqat Mehmood, Senator Shibli Faraz, Shirin Mazari and Minister of State Ali Muhammad Khan, MNAs and Senators Malik Muhammad Amir Dogar, Senator Dr Farogh Naseem, Senator Anwar-ul-Haq Kakar and Ghous Bakhsh Khan will be part of the committee. Whereas Advisers to the Prime Minister Dr. Zaheeruddin Babar Awan and Mirza Shehzad Akbar will also be the members of the committee.

MNAs and Senators from opposition parties namely Shahid Khaqan Abbasi, Sardar Ayaz Sadiq, Khawaja Saad Rafique, Rana Sanaullah, Ahsan Iqbal Chaudhry, Senator Muhammad Javed Abbasi, Raja Pervez Ashraf, Syed Naveed Qamar, Senator Sherry Rehman, Senator Farooq Hamid Naik and Shahida Akhtar Ali will be members of the committee.

The parliamentary committee on legislative business was constituted under motions passed by the National Assembly and the Senate on 22nd and 23rd July, 2020.

The first meeting of the committee was convened on Thursday in the Parliament House. The parliamentary committee will consider the Anti-Terrorism Amendment Bill 2020 and the United Nations (Security Council) Amendment bill 2020 as passed by the relevant standing committees and referred to the parliamentary committee of the house.