UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

NA Speaker Asad Inaugurated Multi-purpose Health Project In Swabi

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Sun 21st June 2020 | 07:50 PM

NA Speaker Asad inaugurated multi-purpose health project in Swabi

SWABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jun, 2020 ) :Speaker National Assembly Asad Qaiser and KP Health Minister Taimur Saleem Jhagra inaugurated the multi-purposes health project with much updated healthcare facilities in Bacha Khan Medical Complex, here on Sunday.

Advisor to the Chief Minister for Industry and Commerce Abdul Karim Khan was also present on the occasion.

The project including Virology Department, ICU Ward, High Dependency Unit with 20-bed Central Oxygen Supply, Hostel for House Officers and Water Filtration Plant at Bacha Khan Medical Complex.

On this occasion, KP Health Minister Taimur Saleem Jhagra while briefing the media, said that more than a thousand ventilated ICU beds are being set up in the province.

He said, "Due to coronavirus, the health sector is being given priority all over the world and we have also allocated the highest budget for the health sector and have allocated separate funds to deal with the pandemic.

" He said that the number of ICU and HDU beds in the entire province has been increased and work is under way to increase it further. An additional 1,000,000 ventilated ICU beds are being setup in the next month, he added.

Similarly, the problems being faced by the doctors, who are playing a leading role against the coronavirus, have also been addressed on a priority basis. "The time is not far when we will be able to control this pandemic," he said.

On the occasion, Speaker National Assembly Asad Qaiser said that in the next two to three years, Swabi district will be a model district in the fields health and education. Bacha Khan Medical Complex will be fully solarized, he informed, adding, billions of rupees have been sanctioned for student hostels, library and other educational facilities at Swabi University.

He said that the budget has been approved for Swabi-Topi double Road.

Related Topics

National Assembly Chief Minister World Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Education Water Budget Student Road Swabi Sunday Commerce Media All Industry Billion Coronavirus

Recent Stories

SEWA completes natural gas network in Rahmaniyah

37 minutes ago

Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah surprises emirate’s empl ..

37 minutes ago

Arab Parliament for Child discusses holding fourth ..

1 hour ago

Need to focus on cybersecurity, adopt AI to protec ..

2 hours ago

DHA begins accepting applications for six medical ..

2 hours ago

Abu Dhabi Municipality completes &#039;Road Networ ..

2 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.