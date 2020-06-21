NA Speaker Asad inaugurated multi-purpose health project in Swabi

SWABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jun, 2020 ) :Speaker National Assembly Asad Qaiser and KP Health Minister Taimur Saleem Jhagra inaugurated the multi-purposes health project with much updated healthcare facilities in Bacha Khan Medical Complex, here on Sunday.

Advisor to the Chief Minister for Industry and Commerce Abdul Karim Khan was also present on the occasion.

The project including Virology Department, ICU Ward, High Dependency Unit with 20-bed Central Oxygen Supply, Hostel for House Officers and Water Filtration Plant at Bacha Khan Medical Complex.

On this occasion, KP Health Minister Taimur Saleem Jhagra while briefing the media, said that more than a thousand ventilated ICU beds are being set up in the province.

He said, "Due to coronavirus, the health sector is being given priority all over the world and we have also allocated the highest budget for the health sector and have allocated separate funds to deal with the pandemic.

" He said that the number of ICU and HDU beds in the entire province has been increased and work is under way to increase it further. An additional 1,000,000 ventilated ICU beds are being setup in the next month, he added.

Similarly, the problems being faced by the doctors, who are playing a leading role against the coronavirus, have also been addressed on a priority basis. "The time is not far when we will be able to control this pandemic," he said.

On the occasion, Speaker National Assembly Asad Qaiser said that in the next two to three years, Swabi district will be a model district in the fields health and education. Bacha Khan Medical Complex will be fully solarized, he informed, adding, billions of rupees have been sanctioned for student hostels, library and other educational facilities at Swabi University.

He said that the budget has been approved for Swabi-Topi double Road.