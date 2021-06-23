UrduPoint.com
NA Speaker Asad Qaisar Directs Babar Awan To Look Into Janikhel Issue

Speaker National Assembly Asad Qaisar while calling for patience and restraint on Wednesday directed Advisor to Prime Minister on Parliamentary Affairs Dr. Babar Awan to look into "Janikhel" (Bannu) issue raised by parliamentarian Zahid Akram Durrani Terming the issue humanitarian, the Speaker directed the interior ministry and concerned quarters to resolve the issue through peaceful

Earlier, speaking on a point of order, Zahid Akram Durrani said that casualties were reported between police and protesting people of Janikhel (Bannu).

He said earlier, he had raised the issue at this august forum and expressed his fear that there might be clash. However, he said no attention was given to address this issue, he said.

The Advisor said that he had talked to interior minister and secretary to engage the people of Janikhel and address the issue through Jirga.

