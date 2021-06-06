UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

NA Speaker Asad Qaiser Visits Iqbal Mausoleum

Muhammad Irfan 1 day ago Sun 06th June 2021 | 04:10 PM

NA Speaker Asad Qaiser visits Iqbal mausoleum

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jun, 2021 ) :National Assembly Speaker Asad Qaiser on Sunday visited the mausoleum of great poet of the east and philosopher Dr Allama Muhammad Iqbal and laid a wreath on the grave.

He also offered Fateha for the departed soul and later recorded his impression in the visitor's book.

Talking to the media, he said that opposition should effectively utilize the forum of parliament to tackle various challenges facing the country including water shortage, environment and others.

He said that all steps which the incumbent government had taken for the protection of environment yielded good results, due to which, Pakistan hosted main ceremony in connection with World Environment Day on Saturday under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

He urged the opposition to hold discussion on economy, water issue, global warming, food security, coronavirus and pollution problems, adding that he would allow maximum time to discuss these issues comprehensively in the parliament.

Asad Qaiser said there should be meaningful debate on national issues in which opposition should share its point of view.

Regarding Kashmir issue, the NA Speaker said that all resolutions in connection with Kashmir issue were passed jointly in the parliament.

He said, "It is a good omen that whenever national issues come in the parliament all parties take united stand by setting aside their political differences." Regarding question on production order, the speaker said that he always took independent decisions in this regard.

To another query, Asad Qaiser said that in the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan there would be no compromise on any national issue.

Later, he visited historic Badshahi Mosque and offered 'Zuhr' prayer led by Khateeb Badshahi MosqueMaulana Abdul Khabeer Azad.

Earlier, he also visited Lahore Fort popularly known as Shahi Qila.

Related Topics

Pakistan Lahore Imran Khan National Assembly Shortage Prime Minister World Allama Muhammad Iqbal Water Parliament Sunday Prayer Mosque Media All Government Share Opposition Coronavirus

Recent Stories

15 of the same family drowned in River Indus as pa ..

23 minutes ago

Putin, EU's Michel Discuss Prospects for Sputnik V ..

23 minutes ago

Beekeeping sector has great potential to generate ..

23 minutes ago

Iran Promises to Give Ukraine Access to File on Ai ..

23 minutes ago

PTI to clean sweep 2023 polls, make history: KP Mi ..

52 minutes ago

Less Than 25% of Americans Now Practicing Strict S ..

52 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.