NA Speaker Asad Qaiser visits Iqbal mausoleum

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jun, 2021 ) :National Assembly Speaker Asad Qaiser on Sunday visited the mausoleum of great poet of the east and philosopher Dr Allama Muhammad Iqbal and laid a wreath on the grave.

He also offered Fateha for the departed soul and later recorded his impression in the visitor's book.

Talking to the media, he said that opposition should effectively utilize the forum of parliament to tackle various challenges facing the country including water shortage, environment and others.

He said that all steps which the incumbent government had taken for the protection of environment yielded good results, due to which, Pakistan hosted main ceremony in connection with World Environment Day on Saturday under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

He urged the opposition to hold discussion on economy, water issue, global warming, food security, coronavirus and pollution problems, adding that he would allow maximum time to discuss these issues comprehensively in the parliament.

Asad Qaiser said there should be meaningful debate on national issues in which opposition should share its point of view.

Regarding Kashmir issue, the NA Speaker said that all resolutions in connection with Kashmir issue were passed jointly in the parliament.

He said, "It is a good omen that whenever national issues come in the parliament all parties take united stand by setting aside their political differences." Regarding question on production order, the speaker said that he always took independent decisions in this regard.

To another query, Asad Qaiser said that in the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan there would be no compromise on any national issue.

Later, he visited historic Badshahi Mosque and offered 'Zuhr' prayer led by Khateeb Badshahi MosqueMaulana Abdul Khabeer Azad.

Earlier, he also visited Lahore Fort popularly known as Shahi Qila.