NA Speaker asked for removal of Raja Riaz as Opp leader

Advocate Azhar Siddique writes letter to NA Speaker to decide fate of Raja Riaz as opposition leader within 30 day time as per orders of the LHC.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Aug 6th, 2022) National Assembly Speaker Raja Pervaiz Ashraf on Saturday was asked to decide representation seeking removal of PTI MNA Raja Riaz as opposition leader in the assembly.

The move came after a day Lahore High Court directed the NA Speaker to decide the application about Raja Riaz.

Advocate Azhar Siddique moved the request to NA Speaker Raja Pervez Ashraf to decide the matter within 30 days as per order of the LHC.

Advocate Azhar said that the role of opposition leader was quite important in the National Assembly which included appointment of the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) members and NAB appointments.

He alleged that Raja Riaz was not playing that role of opposition leader and was siding with the government.

Earlier on August 3, Munir Ahmed, a local citizen approached the Lahore High Court (LHC) through Advocate Azhar and sought removal of Opposition Leader in National Assembly Raja Riaz.

He had submitted that the PTI was still the leading opposition party in the assembly and he was given the position without the party’s approval.

The petition also said that Raja Riaz was appointed opposition leader without the consultation of the PTI which was still the biggest party in the National Assembly as the speaker yet did not approve the resignations of PTI MNAs.

Dissident Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) MNA Raja Riaz was appointed as opposition leader in National Assembly with the support of 16 lawmakers in May this year after 125 PTI MNAs resigned from their the assembly.

Riaz joined the race for the opposition leader’s slot along with GDA MNA Ghous Bakhsh Mahar, following the withdrawal of PML-Q MNA Moonis Elahi.