NA Speaker asks ASEAN parliamentarians to raise Kashmir issue

ISLAMABAD, Nov 5 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Nov, 2019 ) :The Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) parliamentarians Tuesday termed Kashmir dispute as a global issue and assured to raise the predicament of Kashmiris at international and regional forums till its resolution.

They condemned the Indian oppression against innocent Kashmiris for depriving their human rights and identity.

A delegation comprising members of parliament from ASEAN region, led by Dato Muhammad Azmi Abdul Hamid, President of Majlis Perundingan islam, Malaysia (MAPIM), met Speaker Asad Qaiser in Parliament House.

The Members of the Parliaments of Malaysia, Indonesia, Brunei Darussalam, Cambodia, Thailand, Myanmar and Singapore are currently visiting Pakistan to get insight of the Kashmir issue.

Speaker Asad Qaiser while apprising the delegation about the present state in Indian Occupied Kashmir said that the Kashmiri people were subjected to worst lockdown in global history, depriving them of their fundamental rights.

The 93-days long lockdown had turned the valley into a jail, aggravating their miseries in terms of blocking communication and non-supply of food items and medicines, said a press release.

The Speaker said that thousands of youth had been subjected to abduction, torture and custodial killings besides indiscriminate use of arms on innocent women and children.

He asked the Parliamentarians to propagate the Kashmir issue in true perspective in their countries and Parliaments for putting diplomatic pressure on India to resolve the issue as per its international commitments and aspiration of people of the valley.

Head of the delegation Dato Muhammad Azmi Abdul Hamid said that ASEAN nations strongly supported the right of self-determination for Kashmiris which had been constantly been denied by India.

The manner, India was propagating the Kashmir issue, was a sheer defiance of its international commitments.

He informed the Speaker that an ASEAN Kashmir Advocacy Group was being established for highlighting the Kashmir issue in its true perspective.

He condemned the Indian forces for obstructing Kashmiris to perform their religious obligations.

He said that the delegation will visit Azad Jammu and Kashmir and Line of Control to express solidarity with Kashmiri people.

He along with his other fellow parliamentarians would meet Speakers of ASEAN countries and apprise them about the Kashmir issue.

Earlier, both the sides expressed their satisfaction on the existing bilateral diplomatic and trade relations between Pakistan and ASEAN Region.

They expressed the need to further enhancing cooperation between the region in diverse sectors.

The Speaker said that the China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) was a game-changer for the region and enhancing inter-regional connectivity could extend its benefits to the ASEAN region. Dato Muhammad Azmi Abdul Hamid said that Pakistan was an important country of the region and its efforts for peace and development werecommendable. He said that ASEAN area with a six hundred million populationcould become a huge trading partner of Pakistan.