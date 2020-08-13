UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

NA Speaker Asks Govt To Establish Knowledge City In Federal Capital

Muhammad Irfan 25 minutes ago Thu 13th August 2020 | 12:00 AM

NA Speaker asks govt to establish Knowledge City in Federal Capital

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Aug, 2020 ) :National Assembly Speaker Asad Qaiser on Wednesday asked the government to establish "Knowledge City" in the Federal Capital for setting up educational institutions both in the private and public sectors.

The Speaker said, "I will request the government to allocate one sector in the Federal Capital for the establishing of "Knowledge City" for setting up schools, colleges and universities to provide quality education to the people living in the city and its adjoining areas." Minister for Education, Professional Training, National Heritage and Culture Shafqat Mahmood said, "This is a good proposal, the suggestion will be considered in the consultation with Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Asad Umar.

" However, he said, there was no plan to establish more universities for women in the city. At present about 23 universities were imparting education in the twin cities, out of them 16 were operating by the public sector and seven by the private sector.

The minister said the Fatima Jinnah Women University, especially for women, was set up in Rawalpindi while one more university for women in Satellite Town was also on the card.

Related Topics

National Assembly Asad Umar Education Rawalpindi Women Fatima Jinnah Women University Government

Recent Stories

Asia&#039;s FIFA World Cup 2022, Asian Cup 2023 qu ..

10 minutes ago

Shuaa Capital reports AED164 million net profit fo ..

25 minutes ago

Mohammed bin Rashid praises launch of global initi ..

40 minutes ago

Khalid bin Mohamed bin Zayed reviews results of De ..

1 hour ago

CBUAE sheds light on Youth Council&#039;s strategi ..

1 hour ago

Ducab Group announces profitable H1 2020 despite C ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.