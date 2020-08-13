NA Speaker asks govt to establish Knowledge City in Federal Capital

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Aug, 2020 ) :National Assembly Speaker Asad Qaiser on Wednesday asked the government to establish "Knowledge City" in the Federal Capital for setting up educational institutions both in the private and public sectors.

The Speaker said, "I will request the government to allocate one sector in the Federal Capital for the establishing of "Knowledge City" for setting up schools, colleges and universities to provide quality education to the people living in the city and its adjoining areas." Minister for Education, Professional Training, National Heritage and Culture Shafqat Mahmood said, "This is a good proposal, the suggestion will be considered in the consultation with Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Asad Umar.

" However, he said, there was no plan to establish more universities for women in the city. At present about 23 universities were imparting education in the twin cities, out of them 16 were operating by the public sector and seven by the private sector.

The minister said the Fatima Jinnah Women University, especially for women, was set up in Rawalpindi while one more university for women in Satellite Town was also on the card.