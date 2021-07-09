UrduPoint.com
NA Speaker Asks Ministry To Discuss Proposal Regarding Students Exams With Lawmakers

Sumaira FH 5 minutes ago Fri 09th July 2021 | 12:45 AM

Speaker National Assembly Asad Qaiser on Thursday asked Ministry of Federal Education and Professional Training to discuss the proposals regarding students exams with opposition lawmakers

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jul, 2021 ) :Speaker National Assembly Asad Qaiser on Thursday asked Ministry of Federal education and Professional Training to discuss the proposals regarding students exams with opposition lawmakers.

NA Speaker said, he will personally coordinate a virtual meeting of ministry and legislators to discuss the issues related to students exams.

Earlier, speaking on the calling attention notice, MNA Ahsan Iqbal, MNA Khawaja Saad Rafique and MNA Dr. Darshan have demanded that ministry should give five to six weeks more to the students for exams preparations.

They said that remote areas students were unable to avail online classes, adding that majority of the students were not well prepared to sit in exams.

Parliamentary Secretary for Federal Education and Professional Training Wajiha Akram said that there was no possibility of exam being postponed or canceled. She said that exams were being conducted in elective three or four subjects.

Parliamentary Secretary said that there were no COVID-19 lock-down in remote areas. She said that the ministry would facilitate students and save their semester. She said that majority of students were ready for exams.

Wajiha Akram said that five million students were giving exams and those protesting on roads not representing all these 5 million students.

Earlier, the reporters covering the National Assembly proceedings staged a walkout from the press gallery over alleged misbehaving with a journalist in the jurisdiction of Aabpara Police station.

Chief Whip in NA Malik Amir Dogar met the protesting journalists at the Press Lounge on the directives of Speaker Asad Qaiser.

Later, Speaking in NA, he assured the journalists that FIR was registered and responsibility would be fixed in this regard.

Later, the quorum was pointed out by MNA Nasiba Channa and NA Speaker adjourned the session due to lack of quorum.

