NA Speaker Asks Pol. Leaders To Work For Poor Segment Of Society, Development In Country

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Sun 17th May 2020 | 09:10 PM

NA Speaker asks pol. leaders to work for poor segment of society, development in country

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th May, 2020 ) :Speaker National Assembly Asad Qaiser on Sunday asked all the political leaders to work for poor segment of society and development in the country to achieve speedy progress.

Talking to ptv, he said Prime Minister Imran Khan was taking all steps in the larger interest of the country.

He said Pakistan was confronted with multiple challenges like coronavirus and poverty, adding it was the responsibility of every person including parliamentarians to brushed aside political differences and work for alleviating poverty and virus pandemic.

The NA speaker thanked the entire nation for offering 'Dua' for his health. He said that his family members had also recovered from the dangerous virus.

