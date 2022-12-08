UrduPoint.com

NA Speaker Attends Funeral Of Abdul Quddus

December 08, 2022

NA Speaker attends funeral of Abdul Quddus

National Assembly Speaker Raja Pervez Ashraf on Wednesday attended the funeral of former Vice Chairman, District Council, Rawalpindi Qazi Abdul Quddus in Gujjar Khan

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Dec, 2022 ) :National Assembly Speaker Raja Pervez Ashraf on Wednesday attended the funeral of former Vice Chairman, District Council, Rawalpindi Qazi Abdul Quddus in Gujjar Khan.

The speaker expressed his sympathy with the bereaved family and offered Fateha for the departed soul.

He lauded the contribution of Qazi Abdul Quddus in the progress and development of Gujjar Khan.

