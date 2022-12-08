UrduPoint.com

NA Speaker Attends Funeral Of Abdul Quddus

Umer Jamshaid Published December 08, 2022 | 12:00 AM

NA Speaker attends funeral of Abdul Quddus

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Dec, 2022 ) :National Assembly Speaker Raja Pervez Ashraf on Wednesday attended the funeral of former Vice Chairman, District Council, Rawalpindi Qazi Abdul Quddus in Gujjar Khan.

The speaker expressed his sympathy with the bereaved family and offered Fateha for the departed soul.

He lauded the contribution of Qazi Abdul Quddus in the progress and development of Gujjar Khan.

Related Topics

National Assembly Rawalpindi Progress Family

Recent Stories

Macron's Futile Visit to US Shows EU's Inability t ..

Macron's Futile Visit to US Shows EU's Inability to Protect Own Interests - Lavr ..

5 minutes ago
 Almost 1 Million Immigrants Gain US Citizenship, 3 ..

Almost 1 Million Immigrants Gain US Citizenship, 3rd Highest on Record - Report

5 minutes ago
 England can't obsess over hotshot Mbappe at World ..

England can't obsess over hotshot Mbappe at World Cup: Walker

5 minutes ago
 BISE Larkana announces result of Annual Examinatio ..

BISE Larkana announces result of Annual Examinations-2022 of SSC Part-I (Class-I ..

5 minutes ago
 Elon Musk Loses Title of World's Richest Man to LV ..

Elon Musk Loses Title of World's Richest Man to LVMH's Bernard Arnault - Reports

5 minutes ago
 Rescue 1122 promptly responds to fire in Peshawar ..

Rescue 1122 promptly responds to fire in Peshawar Morr Sunday Bazaar

13 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.