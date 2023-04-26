UrduPoint.com

NA Speaker Bars PTI Resigned Members From Participating In Sessions

Umer Jamshaid Published April 26, 2023 | 05:20 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Apr, 2023 ) :National Assembly Speaker Raja Pervez Ashraf has declared that members of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), who have resigned, would not be allowed to participate in National Assembly proceedings, following consultation with constitutional experts.

The Election Commission's notification regarding the resignations of PTI members has been suspended by the Sindh High Court, as confirmed by the National Assembly spokesperson.

However, the spokesperson also clarified that the Sindh High Court had not yet made a decision regarding the Speaker's ruling on the eligibility of the resigned PTI members to participate in National Assembly proceedings.

The NA spokesperson stated that, in accordance with the rules of the National Assembly, resigned members of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) were now considered out of the National Assembly and were not allowed to enter the House. Similarly, the rules also prohibit the entry of strangers into the National Assembly.

