NA Speaker, British MP Call For Strengthening Pak-UK Partnerships
Faizan Hashmi Published October 22, 2024 | 08:55 PM
National Assembly Speaker Sardar Ayaz Sadiq and British MP Mohammad Yasin on Tuesday vowed for strengthening Pakistan-UK partnerships, especially parliamentary cooperation
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Oct, 2024) National Assembly Speaker Sardar Ayaz Sadiq and British MP Mohammad Yasin on Tuesday vowed for strengthening Pakistan-UK partnerships, especially parliamentary cooperation.
During a courtesy visit at Parliament House, British Member of Parliament from the House of Commons, Mohammad Yasin and Speaker emphasised the importance of furthering the strong partnership between Pakistan and the United Kingdom across multiple areas of mutual interest, including enhanced parliamentary cooperation.
Speaker Sardar Ayaz Sadiq highlighted the long-standing and exceptional bilateral ties between Pakistan and the UK, which are built on a foundation of mutual respect and cooperation.
He expressed optimism that continued interaction between the legislatures of both nations would foster further growth in various sectors, driving momentum in bilateral relations.
Reflecting on the ongoing parliamentary cooperation, the Speaker emphasized the significance of the Pakistan-UK Parliamentary Friendship Group, describing it as an active and vibrant platform that plays a key role in strengthening ties between the two countries. He also stressed that high-level parliamentary exchanges would serve to further solidify these relations.
APP/szm-sra
Recent Stories
SFA intensifies operations to enforce food safety standards
Police arrest outlaws
BISP, ADB join hands to empower beneficiaries
IESCO issues power shutdown programme
CM visits under-construction home of "Apni Chhat, Apna Ghar" beneficiary
CM inaugurates Rs6bln development projects across city
JUI-F chief inquires after Durrani’s health
Ukraine says Russian forces advanced in key stronghold
Rawalpindi Police holds dengue awareness walk
Harris and Trump push for every vote with just 14 days to go
Agriculture ministers discuss mechanism regarding animals vaccine production, di ..
IG Islamabad holds online Open Court to grievances public grievances
More Stories From Pakistan
-
SFA intensifies operations to enforce food safety standards13 minutes ago
-
Police arrest outlaws27 minutes ago
-
BISP, ADB join hands to empower beneficiaries12 minutes ago
-
IESCO issues power shutdown programme27 minutes ago
-
CM visits under-construction home of "Apni Chhat, Apna Ghar" beneficiary27 minutes ago
-
CM inaugurates Rs6bln development projects across city12 minutes ago
-
JUI-F chief inquires after Durrani’s health58 minutes ago
-
Rawalpindi Police holds dengue awareness walk58 minutes ago
-
Agriculture ministers discuss mechanism regarding animals vaccine production, disease control33 minutes ago
-
IG Islamabad holds online Open Court to grievances public grievances33 minutes ago
-
PTI and hypocrisy go hand in hand: Azma Bokhari33 minutes ago
-
Mayor Hyderabad chairs meeting regarding annual development programme schemes16 minutes ago