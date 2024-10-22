Open Menu

NA Speaker, British MP Call For Strengthening Pak-UK Partnerships

Faizan Hashmi Published October 22, 2024 | 08:55 PM

NA speaker, British MP call for strengthening Pak-UK partnerships

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Oct, 2024) National Assembly Speaker Sardar Ayaz Sadiq and British MP Mohammad Yasin on Tuesday vowed for strengthening Pakistan-UK partnerships, especially parliamentary cooperation.

During a courtesy visit at Parliament House, British Member of Parliament from the House of Commons, Mohammad Yasin and Speaker emphasised the importance of furthering the strong partnership between Pakistan and the United Kingdom across multiple areas of mutual interest, including enhanced parliamentary cooperation.

Speaker Sardar Ayaz Sadiq highlighted the long-standing and exceptional bilateral ties between Pakistan and the UK, which are built on a foundation of mutual respect and cooperation.

He expressed optimism that continued interaction between the legislatures of both nations would foster further growth in various sectors, driving momentum in bilateral relations.

Reflecting on the ongoing parliamentary cooperation, the Speaker emphasized the significance of the Pakistan-UK Parliamentary Friendship Group, describing it as an active and vibrant platform that plays a key role in strengthening ties between the two countries. He also stressed that high-level parliamentary exchanges would serve to further solidify these relations.

