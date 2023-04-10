NA Speaker calls for April 10 as National Day for constitution adoption

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Apr, 2023 ) :National Assembly Speaker Raja Pervez Ashraf has suggested that April 10, the day when the Constitution of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan was unanimously adopted by the Parliament, should be commemorated as a national day.

Speaking at the inauguration ceremony of the Yadgar-e-Dastoor monument, which celebrates the Constitution's 50 years of existence, Raja emphasized the importance of honoring the Constitution's adoption day.

The Speaker also praised the founding father of the nation, Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah, and former Prime Minister Zulfikar Ali Bhutto for their contributions to the creation and passage of the Constitution.

Earlier, Speaker Raja Pervez Ashraf, along with the members of the Parliamentary Committee for the Golden Jubilee of the Constitution of Pakistan, jointly inaugurated the construction of the Yadgar-e-Dastoor monument.

The event marked the beginning of the building of this historic monument in honour of the Constitution of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan.

The Speaker and the committee members laid the foundation brick together, emphasizing the significance of the Constitution's 50th anniversary.

Raja Pervez said Yadgar-e-Dastoor is set to be a landmark tribute to the Constitution, celebrating its 50 years of existence.

A countrywide architecture competition will be held to select a design for the monument, (Yadgar-e-Dastoor) and the Capital Development Authority (CDA) has been instructed to complete its construction before August 14, 2023.

The idea of constructing the Yadgar-e-Dastoor monument was conceived by the Parliamentary Committee for the Golden Jubilee of the Constitution of Pakistan, which is chaired by Senator Raza Rabbani.

During the inauguration of the countrywide festivities to celebrate the adoption of the Constitution, National Assembly Speaker Raja Pervez Ashraf expressed his honor to lead the event.