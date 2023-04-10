Close
UrduPoint App Icon

UrduPoint App

100K+ Installs

Install Install
UrduPoint.com

NA Speaker Calls For April 10 As National Day For Constitution Adoption

Umer Jamshaid Published April 10, 2023 | 01:20 PM

NA Speaker calls for April 10 as National Day for constitution adoption

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Apr, 2023 ) :National Assembly Speaker Raja Pervez Ashraf has suggested that April 10, the day when the Constitution of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan was unanimously adopted by the Parliament, should be commemorated as a national day.

Speaking at the inauguration ceremony of the Yadgar-e-Dastoor monument, which celebrates the Constitution's 50 years of existence, Raja emphasized the importance of honoring the Constitution's adoption day.

The Speaker also praised the founding father of the nation, Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah, and former Prime Minister Zulfikar Ali Bhutto for their contributions to the creation and passage of the Constitution.

Earlier, Speaker Raja Pervez Ashraf, along with the members of the Parliamentary Committee for the Golden Jubilee of the Constitution of Pakistan, jointly inaugurated the construction of the Yadgar-e-Dastoor monument.

The event marked the beginning of the building of this historic monument in honour of the Constitution of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan.

The Speaker and the committee members laid the foundation brick together, emphasizing the significance of the Constitution's 50th anniversary.

Raja Pervez said Yadgar-e-Dastoor is set to be a landmark tribute to the Constitution, celebrating its 50 years of existence.

A countrywide architecture competition will be held to select a design for the monument, (Yadgar-e-Dastoor) and the Capital Development Authority (CDA) has been instructed to complete its construction before August 14, 2023.

The idea of constructing the Yadgar-e-Dastoor monument was conceived by the Parliamentary Committee for the Golden Jubilee of the Constitution of Pakistan, which is chaired by Senator Raza Rabbani.

During the inauguration of the countrywide festivities to celebrate the adoption of the Constitution, National Assembly Speaker Raja Pervez Ashraf expressed his honor to lead the event.

Related Topics

Pakistan National Assembly Prime Minister Zulfikar Ali Bhutto Parliament Muhammad Ali Jinnah Raza Rabbani Lead April August Gold Capital Development Authority Event

Recent Stories

Zayed Humanitarian Day is celebration of authenti ..

Zayed Humanitarian Day is celebration of authentic values: Sultan bin Tahnoon

1 hour ago
 Dubai Customs collaborates with Global Innovation ..

Dubai Customs collaborates with Global Innovation Institute to enhance services

1 hour ago
 Govt to table provision of funds to ECP in joint s ..

Govt to table provision of funds to ECP in joint session today

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 10 April 2023

4 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 10th April 2023

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 10th April 2023

4 hours ago
 RAK Ruler receives Ramadan well-wishers

RAK Ruler receives Ramadan well-wishers

10 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.