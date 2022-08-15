UrduPoint.com

NA Speaker Calls For Holding Grand National Dialogue For Political Stability

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published August 15, 2022 | 01:02 PM

NA Speaker calls for holding Grand National Dialogue for political stability

Raja Pervaiz Ashraf says t is not in the hand of a single individual to promote peace and unity but it is a collective responsibility and requires collective wisdom.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-August 15th, 2022) National Assembly Speaker Raja Pervaiz Ashraf has called for holding a Grand National Dialogue to achieve long term political stability in the country.

In an interview with a private news channel, he said it is not in the hand of a single individual to promote peace and unity but it is a collective responsibility and requires collective wisdom.

The Speaker, while emphasizing on continuity of democracy, said politicians need to set aside their egos for the sake of the country.

Replying to a question, he said the coalition government would appreciate a positive change in attitude of PTI Chairman Imran Khan and welcome him if he comes forward for positive communication.

Related Topics

Imran Khan National Assembly Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Raja Pervaiz Ashraf Democracy Government Unity Foods Limited

Recent Stories

LHC rejects plea seeking ban on sale of Baaja

LHC rejects plea seeking ban on sale of Baaja

42 minutes ago
 Arts Council of Pakistan organized a colorful even ..

Arts Council of Pakistan organized a colorful event "Arz-e-Pak" on the occasion ..

58 minutes ago
 Pakistan, Saudi Arabia vow to intensify cooperatio ..

Pakistan, Saudi Arabia vow to intensify cooperation in different fields

1 hour ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 15 August 2022

4 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 15th August 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 15th August 2022

4 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 14 August 2022

1 day ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.