NA Speaker calls for holding Grand National Dialogue for political stability

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-August 15th, 2022) National Assembly Speaker Raja Pervaiz Ashraf has called for holding a Grand National Dialogue to achieve long term political stability in the country.

In an interview with a private news channel, he said it is not in the hand of a single individual to promote peace and unity but it is a collective responsibility and requires collective wisdom.

The Speaker, while emphasizing on continuity of democracy, said politicians need to set aside their egos for the sake of the country.

Replying to a question, he said the coalition government would appreciate a positive change in attitude of PTI Chairman Imran Khan and welcome him if he comes forward for positive communication.