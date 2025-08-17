NA Speaker Calls For Nationwide Tree Plantation To Tackle Climate Threats
Faizan Hashmi Published August 17, 2025 | 08:00 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Aug, 2025) National Assembly (NA) Speaker Sardar Ayaz Sadiq, on Sunday, emphasized the urgent need to embrace tree plantation as a national responsibility to counter the escalating challenges of environmental pollution and climate change.
In his message on Tree Plantation Day, Speaker Ayaz Sadiq noted that unchecked deforestation has led to increasingly severe environmental consequences, including torrential rains, soil erosion, floods, air pollution, and unpredictable weather patterns. These challenges, he stressed, demand immediate and coordinated action to ensure a cleaner, safer environment for the generations to come.
Highlighting the multifaceted benefits of trees, Speaker Sardar Ayaz Sadiq stated that trees not only supply oxygen but also serve as a cornerstone for ecological stability. They play a critical role in mitigating the adverse effects of climate change and preserving the natural beauty of our planet.
He called upon the nation to transform tree plantation into a continuous and collective movement, urging every citizen to contribute actively. “A green and thriving Pakistan requires joint efforts from both the government and the public,” he said. “We must launch large-scale plantation drives across schools, colleges, villages, and urban areas to move toward environmental self-sufficiency.
”
Speaker Sardar Ayaz Sadiq further emphasized that planting saplings is only the first step; ensuring their survival through regular care and monitoring is equally important. Only then can these saplings grow into strong trees that support the ecological system. He concluded that sustainable development and a healthy society are achievable only when individuals acknowledge tree plantation as a shared responsibility and actively participate in preserving the environment.
Deputy Speaker National Assembly, Syed Ghulam Mustafa Shah, in his message marking Tree Plantation Day, highlighted that tree plantation is not merely an environmental necessity, but also an integral part of our religious teachings and cultural values. He stressed the importance of raising public awareness about the need to green both urban and rural landscapes, stating that environmental consciousness is essential in today’s world. Appealing to the public, educational institutions, and civil society organizations, Syed Ghulam Mustafa Shah urged all stakeholders to take an active part in plantation campaigns. “Through collective efforts,” he said, “we can build a greener, more prosperous, and peaceful Pakistan.”
