NA Speaker Calls For Polio Vaccination For All Children Under Five

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published October 24, 2024 | 11:52 PM

NA Speaker calls for polio vaccination for all children under five

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Oct, 2024) National Assembly Speaker Sardar Ayaz Sadiq on Thursday urged everyone to make sure all children under five get polio vaccine drops to help eliminate polio in Pakistan and create a healthier future for kids.

In his World Polio Day message, speaker said polio is a debilitating disease that leads to disability in children, and it is our shared duty to safeguard them from it. Sadly, Pakistan remains one of the few countries where the poliovirus is still present.

Ayaz Sadiq stated that the surge in polio cases is alarming, emphasizing that protecting children from the poliovirus is a collective responsibility as they are the future of the nation.

He highlighted the necessity of unified action to shield children from the poliovirus. He urged all sectors of society to collaborate in the fight against polio. Sadiq also commended frontline health workers for their relentless dedication in providing door-to-door polio vaccinations, recognizing their vital contribution to combating the disease.

The speaker appealed to the nation to ensure all children under five years receive polio vaccine drops, stressing the importance of collective efforts to protect them from this debilitating disease.

