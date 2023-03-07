UrduPoint.com

NA Speaker Calls For Simultaneous Elections Across Pakistan

Sumaira FH Published March 07, 2023 | 05:00 PM

NA Speaker calls for simultaneous elections across Pakistan

ISLAMABAD, Mar 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Mar, 2023 ) :National Assembly Speaker Raja Pervaiz Ashraf has called for general elections across the country to be held on the same day, stating that Parliament was ready to play its role in this regard.

He was speaking to media representatives at an event on "Policy Dialogue on Climate Smart Agriculture and Food Security: Challanges and Way forward for Pakistan,". The event was organized by the Pakistan Institute of Parliamentary Services (PIPS) in collaboration with Syngenta in Islamabad, The Speaker emphasized the struggle for democracy can only succeed through the Parliament and highlighted the importance of consensus and dialogue among all political parties to address the socio-economic challenges facing Pakistan.

He urged the three key stakeholders - the Election Commission of Pakistan, the incumbent government, and all political parties - to develop a consensus on holding elections.

Responding to a question about the rising support prices of wheat for farmers, he noted that the cost of agricultural inputs must be rationalized to control this trend.

The Speaker said that Pakistan was facing severe impacts of climate change, including droughts, forest fires, and recent devastating floods.

He praised the Pakistani nation for successfully grappling with these challenges and said that climate change, food security, and sustainable agriculture are strongly interlinked.

He further highlighted the pivotal role of the Pakistani diaspora in finding new ways of transforming agriculture in response to climate change. He commended the country's agriculture scientists for their work in inventing new seeds and techniques to increase agricultural production.

The Speaker emphasized the critical role of Parliament in a democratic society, stating that parliamentarians are uniquely placed to ensure the effective ratification of international climate change treaties and the implementation of the Paris Agreement.

The General Secretary of the Women Parliamentary Caucus, Ms. Shahda Rehmani, was also present at the event.

Related Topics

Pakistan Islamabad National Assembly Raja Pervaiz Ashraf Parliament Election Commission Of Pakistan Democracy Agriculture Paris Same Women Media Event All Government Agreement Wheat (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited

Recent Stories

Emirates NBD Board of Directors honours its ICAEW ..

Emirates NBD Board of Directors honours its ICAEW qualified UAE National Charter ..

31 minutes ago
 Defence Minister vows to root out menace of terror ..

Defence Minister vows to root out menace of terrorism from country

35 minutes ago
 MBRGI expands international partnerships to achiev ..

MBRGI expands international partnerships to achieve sustainable food security

3 hours ago
 PSL 2023 Match 23 Peshawar Zalmi Vs. Lahore Qaland ..

PSL 2023 Match 23 Peshawar Zalmi Vs. Lahore Qalandars Score, History, Who Will W ..

3 hours ago
 UAE Ambassador presents credentials to Governor-Ge ..

UAE Ambassador presents credentials to Governor-General of Tuvalu

4 hours ago
 OIC Secretary-General's Special Envoy to Afghanist ..

OIC Secretary-General's Special Envoy to Afghanistan Meets with the Deputy Prime ..

4 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.