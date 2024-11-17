NA Speaker Calls For Stronger Pak-Spain Parliamentary Diplomacy Through PFGs
Umer Jamshaid Published November 17, 2024 | 03:20 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Nov, 2024) National Assembly Speaker Ayaz Sadiq Sunday emphasized strengthening parliamentary diplomacy to foster closer ties between Pakistan and Spain and advocated for the effective use of Parliamentary Friendship Groups (PFGs) to enhance inter-parliamentary relations.
He expressed these views during a meeting with a high-level Spanish parliamentary delegation comprised of Spanish Senators Vicente Azpitarte Perez, Ms. Natalia Ucero, Antononio Gutierrez Limones, Luis de la Peña and Ambassador of Spain in Pakistan Jose Antoniode de Ory.
He said, "Enhancing Parliament to Parliament contacts are pivotal for strengthening ties between both nations.
The discussion focused on enhancing bilateral trade, investment, and cooperation in areas such as agriculture, technology, education, and IT."
Speaker stated that Pakistan and Spain share cordial ties rooted in unanimity of views on various regional and international issues. Pakistan and Spain have enduring and strong ties.
Speaker Sardar Ayaz Sadiq lauded the Spanish government and parliament for their principled support of the Palestinian cause. NA Speaker expressed grief over the loss of precious lives and property due to the devastating floods in Spain.
He said, "Both, Pakistan and Spain, contribute the least to climate change, yet face most of its impact.
He also expressed gratitude to the Spanish government and Spanish people for supporting Pakistan during severe floods in 2022.
Speaker Sardar Ayaz Sadiq also highlighted Pakistan’s untapped economic potential and geo-strategic importance as a partner for European nations. Both sides reaffirmed their commitment to fostering stronger ties to promote regional stability and economic growth.
He condemned the severe human rights violations against Palestinians, noting that over 40,000 innocent children, women, and men have been martyred.
Moreover, he called for urgent global action to address these atrocities and praised Spain's unwavering advocacy for the rights of the Palestinian people.
NA Speaker also highlighted the plight of the Kashmiri people, who have been denied their fundamental rights for more than seven decades.
He emphasized the urgent need to resolve the Kashmir dispute in accordance with United Nations Security Council resolutions, urging international support to alleviate the suffering of kashmiri people.
On this occasion, MNA/Convener of Pak-Spain Parliamentary Friendship Group (PFG), Syed Ali Musa Gilani and Pakistani Ambassador to Spain, Zahoor Ahmed were also present.
