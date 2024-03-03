NA Speaker calls joint session of Parliament

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Mar, 2024) Speaker of the National Assembly Sardar Ayaz Sadiq on Sunday called the joint session of the parliament on March 9 at 10 a.m.

The Speaker called the joint session in exercise of the powers conferred by clause (b) of Rule 9 of the Presidential Election Rules, 1988, said a notification issued by the National Assembly secretariat.