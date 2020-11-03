UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

NA Speaker Calls On KP CM; Discusses National Political Issues, Development Projects

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 5 minutes ago Tue 03rd November 2020 | 07:20 PM

NA Speaker calls on KP CM; discusses national political issues, development projects

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Nov, 2020 ) :The Speaker National Assembly Asad Qaiser Tuesday called on Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mahmood Khan here at CM House and discussed national political issues and mega development projects in the province.

The Speaker also chaired a meeting on development projects in district Swabi wherein the provincial cabinet members and administrative secretaries gave him presentation on different projects of public welfare including health, education and municipality.

The meeting was informed about the progress on setting up of Women and Children Hospital, the availability of facilities at Bacha Khan Medical Complex, up-gradation of Basic Health Centre, and construction of category-D hospital in Gadoon, Women University Swabi and other projects.

The Chief Minister directed the department concerned to expedite pace of work on these projects and also remove hurdles in timely completion of other projects on priority basis.

He warned that any undue delay in the projects of public welfare would not be tolerated and strict action would be taken against responsible officials.

Related Topics

National Assembly Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Education Progress Swabi Women Cabinet Pace (Pakistan) Limited

Recent Stories

39th Sharjah International Book Fair opens tomorro ..

40 minutes ago

OIC Resolutely Condemns Terror Attack in Central V ..

1 hour ago

OIC Resolutely Condemns Terror Attack on Kabul Uni ..

1 hour ago

Dubai Sports Council celebrates Flag Day at Hamdan ..

1 hour ago

Mansour bin Zayed congratulates UAE’s leadership ..

1 hour ago

Emirates launches integrated biometric path at the ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.