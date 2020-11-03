NA Speaker calls on KP CM; discusses national political issues, development projects

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Nov, 2020 ) :The Speaker National Assembly Asad Qaiser Tuesday called on Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mahmood Khan here at CM House and discussed national political issues and mega development projects in the province.

The Speaker also chaired a meeting on development projects in district Swabi wherein the provincial cabinet members and administrative secretaries gave him presentation on different projects of public welfare including health, education and municipality.

The meeting was informed about the progress on setting up of Women and Children Hospital, the availability of facilities at Bacha Khan Medical Complex, up-gradation of Basic Health Centre, and construction of category-D hospital in Gadoon, Women University Swabi and other projects.

The Chief Minister directed the department concerned to expedite pace of work on these projects and also remove hurdles in timely completion of other projects on priority basis.

He warned that any undue delay in the projects of public welfare would not be tolerated and strict action would be taken against responsible officials.