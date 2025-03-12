NA Speaker Calls On Nawaz Sharif
Faizan Hashmi Published March 12, 2025 | 09:50 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Mar, 2025) Speaker National Assembly Sardar Ayaz Sadiq Wednesday called on Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) President and former Prime Minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif.
The NA Speaker briefed the PML-N President on the current session of the National Assembly, ongoing legislative developments, key parliamentary matters and the performance of the 16th National Assembly during its first parliamentary year.
During the meeting, Nawaz Sharif appreciated the NA Speaker for conducting the proceedings of the House with fairness despite protests by the opposition.
He further emphasized that the people of Pakistan are uninterested in protests and sloganeering; rather, they seek sustainable solutions to the country's pressing issues.
Nawaz Sharif also commended the Speaker for his role as the "Custodian of the House" and for effectively facilitating dialogue and negotiations between the government and the opposition. However, he lamented that the negotiations failed to yield results due to Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s (PTI) lack of seriousness.
PML-N President underscored the importance of upholding parliamentary supremacy, enacting legislation in the public interest, and strengthening democracy.
He said that a strong parliament is essential for ensuring political stability and promoting public welfare in the country.
