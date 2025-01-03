NA Speaker Calls Pakistan’s UNSC Seat A Diplomatic Milestone
Faizan Hashmi Published January 03, 2025 | 10:31 PM
National Assembly Speaker Sardar Ayaz Sadiq extended congratulations to the nation as Pakistan assumed its position as a non-permanent member of the UN Security Council, describing it as a testament to the country’s diplomacy and dedication to global peace
Sardar Ayaz Sadiq in a statement emphasized that Pakistan has been an active and proactive participant in the United Nations, consistently contributing to global peace, human rights protection, and the promotion of the rule of law.
He expressed optimism that Pakistan's membership in the Security Council will be instrumental in advancing worldwide peace and stability.
The speaker portrayed non-permanent member of the UN Security Council as a major diplomatic achievement. He praised Prime Minister Mian Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif, Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Senator Ishaq Dar, and Pakistan’s Permanent Mission to the United Nations for their commitment and efforts that led to this remarkable success.
He remarked that this accomplishment brings pride to the Pakistani nation and serves as a testament to Pakistan's positive and constructive engagement on the global stage. The speaker extended his heartfelt wishes for Pakistan's continued success and future achievements.
