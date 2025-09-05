NA Speaker calls support for Palestine a moral and religious duty

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Sep, 2025) National Assembly Speaker Sardar Ayaz Sadiq, on Friday emphasised that advocating for the resolution of the Palestine issue is not only a religious obligation but also a profound human and moral responsibility.

During a meeting at Parliament House on Friday with the Palestinian delegation led by Dr. Mahmoud Siddiqi Al-Habbash, Advisor on Religious Affairs to the President of Palestine, the Speaker extended a warm welcome and expressed particular joy at hosting the Imam of Al-Aqsa Mosque.

Speaker Sardar Ayaz Sadiq said that he looks forward to the day when Muslims across the world would be able to offer Friday prayers at Al-Aqsa Mosque free from Israeli aggression. He termed Israel’s decades-long campaign of violence against unarmed Palestinians a grave human tragedy and a blatant violation of basic human rights.

He recalled that Pakistan has always maintained a clear and consistent stance on Palestine, with numerous resolutions on the issue passed by the National Assembly.

“There is hardly a day when the House has not debated Israeli atrocities,” he remarked.

Speaker Sardar Ayaz Sadiq expressed his views on the growing protests across Europe against Israel’s aggression and added that he had also raised the matter with the Chairman of the Saudi Shura Council and various diplomats. He described the massacre of women and children in Gaza as a test of the global conscience.

He condemned Israel for weaponising food aid and obstructing humanitarian relief. Reaffirming Pakistan’s commitment, he said the country stands firmly with the people of Palestine on moral, political, and diplomatic fronts. He also thanked the Palestinian people for their solidarity during Pakistan’s recent floods.

Dr. Mahmoud Siddiqi Al-Habbash thanked Speaker Sardar Ayaz Sadiq for the warm welcome accorded to the delegation at the National Assembly and lauded Pakistan’s principled and unwavering support for Palestine. He stated that the people of Gaza greatly value the solidarity shown by the Pakistani nation. Stressing the need for urgent humanitarian assistance, he urged stronger international pressure to halt Israeli aggression. “Pakistan enjoys a distinguished position in the Muslim Ummah, and our visit to Pakistan — especially to the National Assembly — is an honour for us,” he added.

Expressing optimism, Dr. Al-Habbash said that despite the hardships faced by Palestinians, they remain hopeful that with the support of the Muslim Ummah, Palestine will one day be free. “That day is not far when we will all offer Friday prayers in Al-Aqsa Mosque, free of Israeli occupation,” he declared. He also acknowledged Pakistan’s political, military, and religious leadership for consistently highlighting the Palestinian cause.

He further informed that the United Nations will convene an important conference later this month on the two-state solution, and expressed hope that Pakistan would, as always, extend its full support to Palestine.

Later, on the invitation of Speaker Sardar Ayaz Sadiq, Dr. Mahmoud Siddiqi Al-Habbash delivered the Friday sermon at the Parliament House mosque, while the Imam of Al-Aqsa Mosque led the Friday prayer. The congregation was joined by Speaker Sardar Ayaz Sadiq, Federal Minister Sardar Muhammad Yousaf, former SAPM Maulana Tahir Ashrafi, parliamentarians, and a large number of officials from the National Assembly and Senate Secretariats.