NA Speaker, Chairman Senate discuss appointment of ECP members

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Oct, 2019 ) :Speaker National Assembly Asad Qaiser and Chairman Senate Muhammad Sadiq Sanjarani met at Parliament House on Monday and discussed the matter of appointment of members of Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP).

The meeting was held in wake of the order of Islamabad High Court regarding appointment of ECP members.

It was resolved that the issue in question would be discussed and determined in accordance with Constitution of Islamic Republic of Pakistan and rules of procedure of the parliamentary committees.

It was decided that further discussion would be carried out on Tuesday in presence of Minister for Law and Justice, Minister for Parliamentary Affairs and Attorney General of Pakistan.