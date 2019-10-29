UrduPoint.com
NA Speaker, Chairman Senate Discuss Appointment Of ECP Members

Muhammad Irfan 5 minutes ago Tue 29th October 2019 | 08:21 PM

NA speaker, chairman Senate discuss appointment of ECP members

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Oct, 2019 ) ::Speaker National Assembly Asad Qaiser and Chairman Senate Muhammad Sadiq Sanjarani here Tuesday held a meeting and discussed the appointment of members of the Election Commission of Pakistan in light of the orders of Islamabad High Court.

Minister for Law and Justice Farogh Nasim, Minister for Parliamentary Affairs Azam Swati, secretaries of National Assembly, Senate, ministries of Law and Justice and Parliamentary Affairs were also present.

After discussion, it was decided to continue further consultation for determination of the issue in question in accordance with Constitution of Islamic Republic of Pakistan, rules of procedure of the parliamentary committees and observations of the Islamabad High Court, said a press release.

It was also decided that opposition would also be contacted to find an amicable solution of the issue.

