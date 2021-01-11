UrduPoint.com
NA Speaker, Chairman Senate Discuss Parliamentary Affairs

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Mon 11th January 2021 | 06:10 PM

NA Speaker, Chairman Senate discuss parliamentary affairs

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jan, 2021 ) :Speaker National Assembly Asad Qaiser and Chairman Senate Sadiq Sanjrani Monday discussed important national matters including the parliamentary affairs.

On the occasion the chairman said a policy is being pursued to ensure effective legislation with the help of close contacts with the parliamentary leaders.

He said that due to effective strategy of both the houses, no delay has been seen in the important legislation regardless of the breakout of Covid-19.

He said that there was exemplary cooperation between the two houses on constitutional and administrative matters.

The Chairman Senate thanked speaker National Assembly for exemplary cooperation among the two houses in legislative and administrative matters.

