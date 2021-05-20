NA Speaker, CM discuss ongoing KP projects

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th May, 2021 ) :Speaker National Assembly, Asad Qaiser on Thursday met with Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Mahmood Khan at the CM's House here.

During the meeting both discussed matters pertaining to mutual interest with special emphasis on ongoing development projects in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

A detailed discussion was also made on ongoing projects under the CPEC in KP.

The NA Speaker and CM KP also talked on proposed projects for KP under PSDP for the next fiscal year.

MNA and Parliamentary Secretary for Interior, Shaukat Ali was also present at the meeting.