NA Speaker Commends Christian Community's Role In National Development
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published December 24, 2024 | 05:10 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Dec, 2024) National Assembly, Speaker Sardar Ayaz Sadiq, on Tuesday commended the Christian community's role in Pakistan's development and prosperity, highlighting their invaluable contributions in various sectors, especially in education and healthcare.
Extending warm felicitation to the Christian community on the eve of Christmas, he remarked that the Christian community is an integral part of Pakistan's diverse society, and their role in the nation's progress is praise-worthy.
He said that Hazrat Isa (AS) is an exalted & revered Prophet of Allah, and his birth anniversary is a source of happiness and blessing for all. He further emphasized that Hazrat Isa (AS) taught the values of peace, tolerance, brotherhood, and service to humanity.
He added that Christmas teaches us lessons of unity, tolerance, and fraternity, which are essential for the development and stability of society. He further stated that by following the teachings of Hazrat Isa (AS), we can promote interfaith harmony.
Ayaz Sadiq asserted that the Constitution of Pakistan guarantees the protection of the rights of all citizens, regardless of their creed, religion, or ethnicity, and provides them with the freedom to live according to their beliefs and practices.
He also mentioned that the Parliament is committed to ensuring the protection of citizens' rights and providing equal opportunities in all sectors of life through effective legislation.
Deputy Speaker National Assembly, Syed Mir Ghulam Mustafa Shah, also extended Christmas greetings to the Christian community.
He affirmed that the Parliament is resolutely committed to enacting effective legislation for the protection of minority rights and their betterment. He noted that citizens from all religious backgrounds are playing an admirable role in the nation’s development and progress.
He further added that, in line with the vision of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah, the government is firmly committed to provide complete freedom to people of all religions to live according to their customs and beliefs.
