Open Menu

NA Speaker Commends Christian Community's Role In National Development

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published December 24, 2024 | 05:10 PM

NA Speaker commends Christian community's role in national development

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Dec, 2024) National Assembly, Speaker Sardar Ayaz Sadiq, on Tuesday commended the Christian community's role in Pakistan's development and prosperity, highlighting their invaluable contributions in various sectors, especially in education and healthcare.

Extending warm felicitation to the Christian community on the eve of Christmas, he remarked that the Christian community is an integral part of Pakistan's diverse society, and their role in the nation's progress is praise-worthy.

He said that Hazrat Isa (AS) is an exalted & revered Prophet of Allah, and his birth anniversary is a source of happiness and blessing for all. He further emphasized that Hazrat Isa (AS) taught the values of peace, tolerance, brotherhood, and service to humanity.

He added that Christmas teaches us lessons of unity, tolerance, and fraternity, which are essential for the development and stability of society. He further stated that by following the teachings of Hazrat Isa (AS), we can promote interfaith harmony.

Ayaz Sadiq asserted that the Constitution of Pakistan guarantees the protection of the rights of all citizens, regardless of their creed, religion, or ethnicity, and provides them with the freedom to live according to their beliefs and practices.

He also mentioned that the Parliament is committed to ensuring the protection of citizens' rights and providing equal opportunities in all sectors of life through effective legislation.

Deputy Speaker National Assembly, Syed Mir Ghulam Mustafa Shah, also extended Christmas greetings to the Christian community.

He affirmed that the Parliament is resolutely committed to enacting effective legislation for the protection of minority rights and their betterment. He noted that citizens from all religious backgrounds are playing an admirable role in the nation’s development and progress.

He further added that, in line with the vision of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah, the government is firmly committed to provide complete freedom to people of all religions to live according to their customs and beliefs.

Related Topics

Pakistan National Assembly Education Minority Christmas Parliament Muhammad Ali Jinnah Sardar Ayaz Sadiq Progress Christian All From Government Unity Foods Limited

Recent Stories

‘Digital space is at risk in Pakistan,’ Bilawa ..

‘Digital space is at risk in Pakistan,’ Bilawal asks youth to resist before ..

7 minutes ago
 MBRU partners with American Dental Association For ..

MBRU partners with American Dental Association Forsyth Institute

13 minutes ago
 Rubu’ Qarn wraps up theater season with 3,000 vi ..

Rubu’ Qarn wraps up theater season with 3,000 visitors

13 minutes ago
 European arms exports hit record high in 2023

European arms exports hit record high in 2023

13 minutes ago
 No compromise on Pakistan’s nuclear programme, s ..

No compromise on Pakistan’s nuclear programme, says PM Shehbaz amid amid US sa ..

22 minutes ago
 RTA expands nol Card services to enable e-scooter ..

RTA expands nol Card services to enable e-scooter payments

28 minutes ago
MoFA receives credentials copy from new Ambassador ..

MoFA receives credentials copy from new Ambassador of Bangladesh

43 minutes ago
 SEC reviews proposals for job seekers’ training ..

SEC reviews proposals for job seekers’ training programme in Sharjah

43 minutes ago
 Emirates Drug Establishment reviews key achievemen ..

Emirates Drug Establishment reviews key achievements, future plans

58 minutes ago
 Dubai Racing Club partners with Churchill Downs

Dubai Racing Club partners with Churchill Downs

1 hour ago
 MBZUAI launches Master in Applied Artificial Intel ..

MBZUAI launches Master in Applied Artificial Intelligence degree

2 hours ago
 Ajman Crown Prince approves emirate's energy strat ..

Ajman Crown Prince approves emirate's energy strategy 2030

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan