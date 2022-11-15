UrduPoint.com

NA Speaker Commends Minorities' Role In Socio-economic Uplift Of Pakistan

Sumaira FH Published November 15, 2022 | 03:30 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Nov, 2022 ) :National Assembly (NA) Speaker Raja Pervez Ashraf Tuesday said that the Constitution of Pakistan ensured equal rights to citizens irrespective of caste, color, or creed as parliament alongside the government always played its part to safeguard the minorities rights.

He made these remarks in a meeting with notables from Christian Community, today at Speaker House, Islamabad.

He acknowledged and appreciated the commendable services of the Christian community in the overall progress of the country particularly in education, health, social welfare and promotion of inter-faith harmony.

Speaker also lauded the community's role in strengthening democracy and promotion of democratic values in the country.

While talking to the delegates which included Mr. Roekh Yousaf Bhinder, Leader at HT Church of England Liverpool Diocese, Kashif Nemat, President Christian Lawyers Association in Pakistan, Mr. Samuel Maksan, Chairman Implementation Minority Rights Forum and Mr. Samuel Payara emphasized upon propagating the positive image of the country.

He urged them to highlight the landmark achievements of the state in protecting their rights and creation of equal opportunities for minorities in the country.

Speaker underscored that no country can progress unless it caters to the needs of all its citizens. He remarked that minorities in Pakistan are greatly satisfied with the state in comparison to minorities in our next-door neighboring country.

